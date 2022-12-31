Bald Eagle Adding To Nest At Briarwood Executive Golf Course

This bald eagle brought in pine needles to warm its nest on an electrical tower at Briarwood Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
