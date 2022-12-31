71.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Doctors and drivers in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Two words about emergency rooms and traffic: “An ER doc told me they had a saying around the rooms. If it isn’t a knife sticking out of someone we don’t care much, lol.” I put the LOL in just in case someone thought this might be serious. The point is there are very few things working well in our ERs. I spent four and half hours in extreme pain with appendicitis before I saw a doc. This was eleven at night.
On the other hand, I was diagnosed and the surgery was a success. So there we are.
About complaining drivers who say some of us drive too fast, well, I drive fast to get around and away from the indecisive slow drivers whose path can never be predicted.

Judith Lavendar
Village of Briar Meadow

 

