Hacienda Villas resident gets his first hole-in-one

A resident of the Hacienda Villas recently recorded his first-ever ace on Hole #2 at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course.
Steve Kangas used a 9-iron on the 106 yard hole.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
