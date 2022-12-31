72.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Hacienda Villas resident gets his first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

A resident of the Hacienda Villas recently recorded his first-ever ace on Hole #2 at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course.

Steve Kangas got his first hole-in-one.

Steve Kangas used a 9-iron on the 106 yard hole.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

