Properties of The Villages representative escapes prosecution in DUI case

A Properties of The Villages sales representative has escaped prosecution in a drunk driving case in which she had children with her in her sport utility vehicle.

The prosecutor’s office announced this past week that no information will be filed in the case of 46-year-old Ilona Brown. She had faced a charge of driving under the influence and two counts of child abuse. The prosecutor’s office offered no clue as to why the case was being dropped other than “other legal issues,” as stated in the announcement of no information on file in Sumter County Court.

Brown, who lives on Dzuro Drive in Oxford Oaks, was driving a white Volkswagen SUV at about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 on County Road 466 near U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate. As the deputy followed the vehicle, it almost hit a curb and a traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Oxford Oaks.

When the deputy spoke with Brown, he found that she had slurred speech and the “obvious odor of alcoholic beverage” was “coming from her mouth,” according to an arrest report. She had two children in the vehicle with her.

Brown was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but initially said she wanted to speak to an attorney. While she did not take part in field sobriety exercises, she provided breath samples that registered .139 and .132 blood alcohol content.