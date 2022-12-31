72.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Restaurant owner ready to mount vigorous defense after alleged attack on employee

By Staff Report
Danielle Leah Lofley
Danielle Leah Lofley

A local restaurant owner appears ready to mount a vigorous defense after an alleged attack on an employee.

Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, used profanity and was “lecturing” the young female employee about “work ethics” on Dec. 16 in the cooler room, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The employee, who alleges that Lofley grabbed her right bicep, left the restaurant after the altercation, drove home and informed her parents of the incident with her boss. There were two witnesses who saw what had happened, the report said.

However, it appears Lofley is ready to call her own witnesses, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court. She has pleaded not guilty to a charge of battery.

The Ocala resident has retained criminal defense attorney Lee Leslie Fairchild, also of Ocala. Fairchild entered the plea on behalf of her client.

