The Villages provides information about New Year’s holiday trash collection

By Staff Report

The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the New Year’s holiday:

Community Development Districts 1-11 

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. 

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. 

Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11) 

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including  CDD 11), there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. 

Lady Lake portion of The Villages 

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

