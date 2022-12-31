72.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Villager enters plea in alleged hair-pulling attack on wife of 61 years

By Staff Report
William Paul Jaursch
An 81-year-old Villager has entered a plea in an alleged hair-pulling attack on his wife of 61 years.

William Jaursch has entered a plea of not guilty in the altercation with his wife this past Monday at their home in the Village of Tall Trees.

He told police that his 79-year-old wife had been drinking wine and began calling him names. Mary Jaursch recently completed impulse control and anger management classes after an attack on her husband earlier this year.

In Monday’s incident, Mary Jaursch fled the home and went to a neighbor’s house. The neighbor called 911. Mary Jaursch told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that her husband, with whom she shares three children, had gotten angry when she drank a glass of wine. She said he struck her with an open hand on the right side of her face. He also pulled her hair. The arrest report noted that she had “multiple pieces of loose hair along her right shoulder.”

Mary and William Jaursch of the Village of Tall Trees showed their support for President Trump in a 2020 golf cart rally.

William Jaursch was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

A criminal indigent form he completed indicates that the native New Yorker collects $2,000 a month in Social Security benefits and $5,400 per month in pension income. The couple owns a 2020 Subaru Forrester and a 2002 Thunderbird convertible.

In a 2011 arrest, William Jaursch called 911 after his wife hit him in the face “several times.” He told deputies that she had consumed “two and a half alcoholic drinks” and he had cut her off, which apparently angered her. At the time of her arrest, her husband said he did not want to see her prosecuted. The case was later dropped by the prosecutor’s office.

Photos