Chaos and inconvenience at temporary postal facility

To the Editor:

Employees of the postal system sort and deliver the mail to the postal station which is open for limited hours. No other Villagers have restrictions like we who are forced to get our mail.

Community Watch employees are actually distributing that mail to patrons—not postal employees and these employees are being paid as Community Watch employees—money that all Villagers pay – not as postal employees! Who is performing their jobs while distributing the mail? Next to the trailer there is a Villages Daily Sun box if you wish to buy a paper and bolted to the cement is a box to pay your VCCD bill, but there is no postal box for outgoing mail—guess it is too much trouble to provide such a box outside the building. You throw outgoing mail in a box during our restricted postal hours or go to another postal station to mail your mail. How long will this go on? Rumor has it a year, or perhaps two years. Our old postal station sits idle as I have written this letter.

Eli Shapiro

Village of Rio Ranchero