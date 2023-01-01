Damon Francis was born August 25, 1978. His parents (Sam and Carolyn Francis) welcomed their first born son with joy and wonder which never ceased as Damon grew and matured.

Damon attended public schools in Prince George’s County through high school and later matriculated at Anne Arundel Community College.

Damon’s infectious smile, quick wit, analytical mind and genuine and engaging heart and spirit were among the gifts he gave to his family, friends and community. Damon loved music of all genres and in his young adult life he was an active member of the Planet S B Band. A lover of the outdoors and in particular water related activities and events, Damon enjoyed and excelled at sailing inspired by his participation in the Sea Explorers, a specialty division of the Boy Scouts of America. Damon loved his job at the Nielsen Corporation, and contributed to the organization’s audio interactive success. Damon lived in Maryland until age 41, then followed his dream of relocating to Florida. He established his home in Tampa, Florida, where he resided until his death.

Indeed Damon knew that he was blessed and understood the importance of blessing others. So many people have been touched by his kindness, integrity, positivity, and ability to engage.

Damon is survived by his parents, Sam and Carolyn Francis ( the Villages, Florida), his brother Jonathan Francis ( Landover, MD), Uncle Marvie Francis & wife Joyce ( Tyler, Texas), Aunt Cheryl Johnson & husband L’Tanyia (the Villages, Florida), Great Aunt Lorraine Randle (Philadelphia, PA) and a host of cousins, friends and associates who will dearly miss him as well.