Ettie Jane Crone of Dothan Ala. passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at the age of 85.

A Graveside Service will take place at 10:30 A.M Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.

Ettie was born on September 21, 1937, in Kentucky to the late George Bache and Henrietta Chandler Bache. Ettie spent most of her life in Kentucky until moving to South Florida in 1983. In 1984, Ettie married the love of her life, Ronald. Together they spent many wonderful years in South Florida. After the passing of her husband in 2013, Ettie moved to The Villages in Central Florida until her health declined, at which time she moved to Dothan. Ettie was a professional Drafter, an accomplished artist and devoted wife and mother.

In addition to her parents, George and Henrietta Bache, Ettie is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Ronald Crone; and the father of her children, Walter Walker.

Survivors include her sons, Steve Walker (Cheryl) of Meridian, ID, and Todd Walker (Kaye) of Dothan, AL; granddaughters, Jennifer Walker, Amanda Karlowitsch, and Kristie Mitchell; brother, Richard Bache (Claudia); and several nieces and nephews.