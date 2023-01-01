64 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 1, 2023
type here...

Ettie Jane Crone

By Staff Report
Ettie Jane Crone
Ettie Jane Crone

Ettie Jane Crone of Dothan Ala. passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at the age of 85.

A Graveside Service will take place at 10:30 A.M Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.

Ettie was born on September 21, 1937, in Kentucky to the late George Bache and Henrietta Chandler Bache. Ettie spent most of her life in Kentucky until moving to South Florida in 1983. In 1984, Ettie married the love of her life, Ronald. Together they spent many wonderful years in South Florida. After the passing of her husband in 2013, Ettie moved to The Villages in Central Florida until her health declined, at which time she moved to Dothan. Ettie was a professional Drafter, an accomplished artist and devoted wife and mother.

In addition to her parents, George and Henrietta Bache, Ettie is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Ronald Crone; and the father of her children, Walter Walker.

Survivors include her sons, Steve Walker (Cheryl) of Meridian, ID, and Todd Walker (Kaye) of Dothan, AL; granddaughters, Jennifer Walker, Amanda Karlowitsch, and Kristie Mitchell; brother, Richard Bache (Claudia); and several nieces and nephews.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Doctors and drivers in The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident sounds off on two hot topics - doctors and drivers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb should be outlawed here in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of the Village of Belvedere says airbnb rentals should be outlawed in The Villages.

Thanks for support of 2022 Girl Scout Alumnae PJ/Book Drive

The Girl Scout Alumnae/Silver Trefoil Group wrapped up another successful pajama and book drive. The group expresses its gratitude to the community in a Letter to the Editor.

Bias against New Yorkers

The president of the New York State Club wonders if there is a bias against New Yorkers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The town squares are open to every person on the planet

A Summerfield resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that the town squares in The Villages are open to everyone.

Photos