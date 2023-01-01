76 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 1, 2023
type here...

Man placed on probation after threatening to shoot girlfriend’s dog

By Staff Report
Gregory Douglas Whitten
Gregory Douglas Whitten

A man has been placed on probation after threatening to shoot his girlfriend’s dog last year during an altercation at Lakeside Landings.

Gregory Douglas Whitten, 35, last month in Sumter County Court was placed on probation for three years for charges including battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Ohio native was arrested in July after the altercation during which Whitten took his girlfriend’s gun and threatened to kill her dog, Gizmo.  Whitten, who was arrested in 2020 on a drunk driving charge near the Haciendas of Mission Hills, “had been drinking and was in a bad mood” from an “incident that occurred while he was at work,” according to the arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Whitten received a call from his ex-girlfriend that caused him to become “even angrier.”

Whitten, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, grabbed his girlfriend’s gun and told her, “Say goodbye to Gizmo.” She tried to get the dog away from Whitten, but he pushed the barrel against her forehead and told her, “Don’t move.” He struck her with his fists and took away her phone when she tried to call 911. She curled up in a ball on the floor as Whitten continued to strike her.

The next day she went to the police department. EMS personnel were called to examine her injuries.

He was taken into custody at his place of employment, the Reveille Cafe at Magnolia Plaza.

He was arrested against when he violated a no contact order by showing up at his girlfriend’s home.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Chaos and inconvenience at temporary postal facility

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the chaos and confusion at the Hacienda Hills “temporary” postals station.

Visitors and vacationers make The Villages more fun

A Village of DeLuna resident says that visitors and vacationers bring a certain joy to The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages should ban airbnb rentals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident adds his voice to the growing chorus of Villagers calling for a ban on airbnb rentals in The Villages.

Doctors and drivers in The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident sounds off on two hot topics - doctors and drivers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb should be outlawed here in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of the Village of Belvedere says airbnb rentals should be outlawed in The Villages.

Photos