Man placed on probation after threatening to shoot girlfriend’s dog

A man has been placed on probation after threatening to shoot his girlfriend’s dog last year during an altercation at Lakeside Landings.

Gregory Douglas Whitten, 35, last month in Sumter County Court was placed on probation for three years for charges including battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Ohio native was arrested in July after the altercation during which Whitten took his girlfriend’s gun and threatened to kill her dog, Gizmo. Whitten, who was arrested in 2020 on a drunk driving charge near the Haciendas of Mission Hills, “had been drinking and was in a bad mood” from an “incident that occurred while he was at work,” according to the arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Whitten received a call from his ex-girlfriend that caused him to become “even angrier.”

Whitten, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, grabbed his girlfriend’s gun and told her, “Say goodbye to Gizmo.” She tried to get the dog away from Whitten, but he pushed the barrel against her forehead and told her, “Don’t move.” He struck her with his fists and took away her phone when she tried to call 911. She curled up in a ball on the floor as Whitten continued to strike her.

The next day she went to the police department. EMS personnel were called to examine her injuries.

He was taken into custody at his place of employment, the Reveille Cafe at Magnolia Plaza.

He was arrested against when he violated a no contact order by showing up at his girlfriend’s home.