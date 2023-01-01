Man who held woman at knifepoint in The Villages accused of phoning her from jail

A man who is charged with holding a woman at knifepoint in The Villages is now accused of repeatedly phoning her from jail.

Jessie Charles Webb, 33, was arrested after trapping the woman in a shed for several hours on New Year’s Day 2022 on the Historic Side of The Villages. She eventually broke free and ran to a gas station pleading for help. Officers arrested Webb in the carport of the St. Andrews Boulevard home where he was living. He had a bloody knife attached to his belt. He was later released from jail on his own recognizance.

After his release in that case, Webb stole an emergency vehicle from The Villages Public Safety Department and ditched it at the Properties of The Villages Sales Center at Lake Sumter Landing. He has been held at the Sumter County Detention Center since his March 9 arrest in that incident.

An investigation has revealed that Webb made 177 phone calls from jail to the woman he held at knifepoint one year ago. The calls were placed between June 26 and Oct. 27. When he was released on bond in that case, a judge told Webb he was not to have any contact with the woman he terrorized. Webb is now facing an additional charge of violating a court order.

Webb was arrested in 2019 after stealing a Community Watch vehicle.