Work to begin this week in Soulliere Villas to replace failed underdrain system

Work will begin this week in the Soulliere Villas to replace a failed underdrain system.

This could finally bring relief to the residents of the Soulliere Villas who have long complained about the drainage problem and the earlier-than-normal deterioration it has caused to the roadways in the villa community. The repair of the underdrain system at the Soulliere Villas will cost $825,800.

Ciraco Underground will be doing the work. It is the same company was tasked with repairs after a pair of major sinkholes in 2018 in the Village of Calumet Grove.

The underdrains will serve to move moisture from underneath the road base and route water into the existing stormwater drainage system. The installation process involves saw-cutting a 2-foot-wide trench down the center of the roadway. Existing material will be removed for installation of filter fabric and three inches of limerock gravel, which will be placed in the trench. The underdrain pipe will be installed in the trench and encased with limerock and filter fabric. The road base will be replaced up to the grade of the existing asphalt. The trench can then be safely driven on until the road is repaved.

Similar work is scheduled later this year for the Atwood, Belle Glade, and Callahan Villas.

Schedule for work in the Soulliere Villas

SE 169th Cole Loop: Jan. 3 to 9

SE 74th Soulliere Ave (from Cole Loop to Gage Street): Jan. 10 and 11

SE 169th Gage Street: Jan. 12 and 13

SE 73rd Tim Terrace: Jan. 16

SE 168th Depietro Lane: Jan. 17 to 24

SE 73rd Lynn Court (from Depietro to Mitzi): Jan. 25

SE 168th Mitzi Street: Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

SE 73rd Lynn Court (from Mitzi to Zina): Feb. 2 and 3

SE 167th Zina Lane: 2/6 – 2/10 SE 74th Soulliere Ave (from Gage to road end): Feb. 13 to March 3

It will take approximately 60 days total for underdrain installation. Repaving will take place in March.