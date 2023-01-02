79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 2, 2023
type here...

A cappella group Tizmoret to perform this weekend at Temple Shalom

By Staff Report

Tizmoret, the nationally known professional a cappella group, will perform this weekend at Temple Shalom.

The show will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The group of students from Queens College Hillel in New York will perform their repertoire of popular Jewish and contemporary Israeli music and American classic pop selections. It promises to be a high energy night of entertainment.

Tizmoret
Tizmoret

The group has returned to the Tri-County area by popular demand for the third time in-person as part of their 2023 southern tour.

Tickets are on sale online at tscfl.org or at Temple Shalom. Questions can be directed to [email protected]. Limited tickets will be available at the door.

Temple Shalom is located at 13563 County Road 101 off of County Road 466 and is golf cart accessible to The Villages community.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Life is too short to always have a negative opinion

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident says we need to see less negativity in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Chaos and inconvenience at temporary postal facility

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the chaos and confusion at the Hacienda Hills “temporary” postals station.

Visitors and vacationers make The Villages more fun

A Village of DeLuna resident says that visitors and vacationers bring a certain joy to The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages should ban airbnb rentals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident adds his voice to the growing chorus of Villagers calling for a ban on airbnb rentals in The Villages.

Doctors and drivers in The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident sounds off on two hot topics - doctors and drivers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos