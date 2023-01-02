A cappella group Tizmoret to perform this weekend at Temple Shalom

Tizmoret, the nationally known professional a cappella group, will perform this weekend at Temple Shalom.

The show will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The group of students from Queens College Hillel in New York will perform their repertoire of popular Jewish and contemporary Israeli music and American classic pop selections. It promises to be a high energy night of entertainment.

The group has returned to the Tri-County area by popular demand for the third time in-person as part of their 2023 southern tour.

Tickets are on sale online at tscfl.org or at Temple Shalom. Questions can be directed to [email protected]. Limited tickets will be available at the door.

Temple Shalom is located at 13563 County Road 101 off of County Road 466 and is golf cart accessible to The Villages community.