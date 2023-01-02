Amelia Recreation Center adult pool to undergo refurbishment

The Amelia Recreation Center adult pool will be closed for refurbishment from Friday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 27.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Colony Cottage Recreation Center at (352) 750-1935.
