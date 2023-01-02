79.3 F
The Villages
Monday, January 2, 2023
Amelia Recreation Center adult pool to undergo refurbishment

By Staff Report

The Amelia Recreation Center adult pool will be closed for refurbishment from Friday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 27.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Colony Cottage Recreation Center at (352) 750-1935.

