57.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 2, 2023
type here...

Gary P. Miles Sr.

By Staff Report

Gary P. Miles Sr. was called safely home on Saturday December 24, 2022. Gary passed to external life after battling lung cancer for the past year.

Gary was a resident of The Villages, FL. He was born and raised in Springfield, MA. A beloved son of the late Vena (Miles) Dickerman, Gary graduated from Classical High School in 1967. In 1969 Gary married his love Sylveen and moved on to be a Navy man in Norfolk, VA. He was a true American that loved his country and loved for what the flag stood for. In 1972, he started at UPS where he became a longtime employee and retired in 2002 as a District Manager. Gary’s life and love was being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved caring for and spending time with his family, friends, playing golf, hanging out with his grandkids, but especially watching his only grandson Tyler play football.

Gary is deceased by his wife Sylveen of 53 years. He leaves behind three loving children, Gary P. Miles Jr (Dina) of Londonderry, NH, Scott Miles (Alyson Czelusniak) of Waltham, MA and Tara Schoolcraft (Matthew) of Cumming, GA; his 4 grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler, Emily and Samantha, whom he was known to as “Poppie”.

Services will be at a later date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Chaos and inconvenience at temporary postal facility

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the chaos and confusion at the Hacienda Hills “temporary” postals station.

Visitors and vacationers make The Villages more fun

A Village of DeLuna resident says that visitors and vacationers bring a certain joy to The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages should ban airbnb rentals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident adds his voice to the growing chorus of Villagers calling for a ban on airbnb rentals in The Villages.

Doctors and drivers in The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident sounds off on two hot topics - doctors and drivers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb should be outlawed here in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of the Village of Belvedere says airbnb rentals should be outlawed in The Villages.

Photos