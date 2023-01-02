Gary P. Miles Sr. was called safely home on Saturday December 24, 2022. Gary passed to external life after battling lung cancer for the past year.

Gary was a resident of The Villages, FL. He was born and raised in Springfield, MA. A beloved son of the late Vena (Miles) Dickerman, Gary graduated from Classical High School in 1967. In 1969 Gary married his love Sylveen and moved on to be a Navy man in Norfolk, VA. He was a true American that loved his country and loved for what the flag stood for. In 1972, he started at UPS where he became a longtime employee and retired in 2002 as a District Manager. Gary’s life and love was being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved caring for and spending time with his family, friends, playing golf, hanging out with his grandkids, but especially watching his only grandson Tyler play football.

Gary is deceased by his wife Sylveen of 53 years. He leaves behind three loving children, Gary P. Miles Jr (Dina) of Londonderry, NH, Scott Miles (Alyson Czelusniak) of Waltham, MA and Tara Schoolcraft (Matthew) of Cumming, GA; his 4 grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler, Emily and Samantha, whom he was known to as “Poppie”.

Services will be at a later date.