Monday, January 2, 2023
How about a New Year’s resolution to end Bad Parking in The Villages?

By Staff Report

The Parking Patrol has been hard at work and there seems to be no end to the examples of Bad Parking here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Bad Parking appears to be contagious.
Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza
Brownwood Golf Cart Parking
Walmart at Sarasota Plaza
Crossing the line
Entitled
Special parking place at dumpster at Lake Miona Rec Center
FishHawk Recreation Center
Right down the line
Getting off on the wrong foot with Bad Parking at Tri County Foot and Ankle
Probably need to pull up a little
Golf cart parking at Lake Sumter Landing
Havana Country Club
Privileged Parking at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing
Hogging at Chili’s
Feeling special at Everglades Recreation Center.
Pennsylvania handicapped parking at La Plaza Grande
Motorcycle parking at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza
Over the line
Parked in front of Winn-Dixie emergency door
Pennsylvania handicapped parking at La Plaza Grande

