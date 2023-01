A Lady Lake man has been jailed without bond after violating a court-ordered injunction.

Hal Clewers Kersey, 69, who lives at 105 Neil Court, was taken into custody on New Year’s Eve by Lady Lake police after violating the injunction for protection against domestic violence.

Kersey was booked at the Lake County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Jan. 24 in Lake County Court.