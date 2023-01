Runners are encouraged to sign up for the second Running of the Squares race of the 2022-2023 season. The 5K race is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14 at Lake Sumter Landing.

To register, visit Running of the Squares Lake Sumter Landing

Registration is $25 prior to Jan. 11 and $30 after Jan. 11 and up until race day.

For more information, call (352) 753-1716.