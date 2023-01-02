79.3 F
The Villages
Monday, January 2, 2023
The Villages Magic Club invites residents to showcase at Ezell Recreation Center

By Staff Report

The Villages Magic Club will be presenting its second annual Magic Showcase on Friday, Jan. 27. It will be held at the Ezell Recreation Center on Meggison Road in Sawgrass Grove in the southern section of The Village.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no admission charge. Villagers and guests with a guest ID are welcome to attend.

The showcase is not a stage show. Rather, it is an expo at which almost twenty members of the Magic Club will be simultaneously demonstrating their magic skills at tables around the room. Approximately 350 Villagers and their guests enjoyed last year’s Magic Showcase. Many of last year’s performers will be back along with some new participants.

