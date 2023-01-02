Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts

Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.

A conviction of driving under the influence may result in a license being suspended or even revoked.

Many non-residents have been surprised that a conviction in Florida may cause a revocation of driving privileges in their home state. A DUI charge for a first or second offense may be charged as a misdemeanor. A third or subsequent DUI offense within 10 years or a DUI which results in death or injury to another person will be charged as a felony.

Another issue which arises in The Villages occurs when a grandchild is allowed to drive a golf cart. Florida law allows the use of the cart by anyone 14 years of age as long as they do not do so on public streets. They can operate the cart on the multi-modal paths, however, an adult who has had his or her driver’s license suspended or revoked cannot legally operate a golf cart.

A Street Legal golf cart maybe operated on public streets as long as the driver has a valid driver’s license and follows all traffic laws. Street Legal golf carts must be registered, titled and insured with personal injury protection insurance, as well as property damage liability insurance. Non-Street Legal carts are not required to carry insurance which could lead to substantial legal liability for the cart driver or owner in case of an accident.