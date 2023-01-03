President Biden is too cozy with China

To the Editor:

I just finished reading a story about the CCP, (The Chinese Communist Party), because of the massive COVID-19 outbreak, is limiting internal, but, allowing international travel to happen. So, what does our leadership do? Come on over, a simple COVID test is sufficient. We closed the borders to Canada, but, not to the Biden’s buddy China! It’s germ warfare. They don’t have to launch nuclear weapons at us, just send the COVID virus over, and, let nature take its course.

Jim Renegar

Village of Summerhill