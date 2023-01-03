79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
type here...

President Biden is too cozy with China

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I just finished reading a story about the CCP, (The Chinese Communist Party), because of the massive COVID-19 outbreak, is limiting internal, but, allowing international travel to happen. So, what does our leadership do? Come on over, a simple COVID test is sufficient. We closed the borders to Canada, but, not to the Biden’s buddy China! It’s germ warfare. They don’t have to launch nuclear weapons at us, just send the COVID virus over, and, let nature take its course.

Jim Renegar
Village of Summerhill

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Maybe you should have bought a house farther from the Florida Turnpike

A reader from Ocala can’t figure out why Villagers who bought homes near the Florida Turnpike are unhappy about the noise. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There’s a reason I didn’t buy in The Villages

A Stonecrest resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains why she didn’t buy a home in The Villages.

Life is too short to always have a negative opinion

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident says we need to see less negativity in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Chaos and inconvenience at temporary postal facility

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the chaos and confusion at the Hacienda Hills “temporary” postals station.

Visitors and vacationers make The Villages more fun

A Village of DeLuna resident says that visitors and vacationers bring a certain joy to The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos