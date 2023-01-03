Villager arrested after another unwanted return to restaurant

A Villager was arrested after another unwanted return to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

Eric Wayne Singleton, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, showed up at about 5 p.m. Monday at RJ Gator’s despite a ban previously placed on him, barring him from the restaurant.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and confirmed that Singleton, who had been arrested in 2021 at the restaurant, was not allowed to be there.

As a result of Singleton’s arrest Monday on a charge of trespassing, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Singleton had been arrested in 2018 after he drove a Buick onto the golf cart path along El Camino Real in The Villages. At the time, he told law enforcement that he had taken Oxycodone.