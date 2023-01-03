Villager who admitted sipping champagne escapes DUI charge

A Villager who admitted she had been sipping champagne will escape prosecution in a case in which she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Elena Dhabuwala, 64, of the Village of Osceola Hills, was driving a white Acura SUV at 9:43 p.m. Aug. 30 in the area of County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road when she was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She turned onto Rolling Acres Road and nearly hit “numerous mailboxes,” the report said.

During a traffic stop, officers noticed that Dhabuwala’s eyes were “glassy” and her pupils were “dilated.” She said she had consumed “an entire glass of champagne.” She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided two breath samples that both registered .027 blood alcohol content. The native of Russia also provided a urine sample.

However, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement did not return the lab results from the urine test and the prosecutor’s office has announced that without the lab results, it cannot move forward with the case. Without the lab results, the case against Dhabuawala is “legally insufficient,” according to an announcement from the state attorney’s office, filed last week in Lake County Court.