79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
type here...

Visitors and vacationers don’t know how to navigate roundabouts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is in response to a Letter to the Editor that praises visitors and vacationers claiming they make The Villages so much fun. Really? Do they use turn signals? Do they know how to navigate a roundabout properly?
Just the other night, an accident was narrowly averted when a car in the middle lane passed over the outer lane going into Glenview Country Club. Underage golf cart drivers who don’t know the rules of the road and speed around like they do, are not fun/funny either. These are all dangerous situations for the smart, careful, alert drivers who do indeed exist in The Villages.

Linda Hallinan
Village of Lynnhaven

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why do so many Villages residents hate to see their neighbors’ grandkids?

A resident of Maine cannot understand why some Villagers scowl when they see grandchildren visiting. Read his Letter to the Editor.

President Biden is too cozy with China

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that President Biden is too cozy with China - and it could be dangerous for Americans.

Maybe you should have bought a house farther from the Florida Turnpike

A reader from Ocala can’t figure out why Villagers who bought homes near the Florida Turnpike are unhappy about the noise. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There’s a reason I didn’t buy in The Villages

A Stonecrest resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains why she didn’t buy a home in The Villages.

Life is too short to always have a negative opinion

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident says we need to see less negativity in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos