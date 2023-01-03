Visitors and vacationers don’t know how to navigate roundabouts

To the Editor:

This is in response to a Letter to the Editor that praises visitors and vacationers claiming they make The Villages so much fun. Really? Do they use turn signals? Do they know how to navigate a roundabout properly?

Just the other night, an accident was narrowly averted when a car in the middle lane passed over the outer lane going into Glenview Country Club. Underage golf cart drivers who don’t know the rules of the road and speed around like they do, are not fun/funny either. These are all dangerous situations for the smart, careful, alert drivers who do indeed exist in The Villages.

Linda Hallinan

Village of Lynnhaven