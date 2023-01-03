79.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Why do so many Villages residents hate to see their neighbors’ grandkids?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My wife and I have been considering moving to “America’s Friendliest Hometown,” but the recent resident complaints around visiting family, especially grandchildren gives us pause. We really do not understand how seeing well-behaved children out and about would lead to a deterioration of lifestyle. It also does not make sense how it is a deterioration from how things used to be or did the rules regarding visitors change at some point? From the point of view of a prospective buyer, knowing that when our family visits, some people are going to scowl upon seeing my grandchildren walking through the public squares, riding in the golf cart, or playing in the yard, it becomes a real negative. That does not sound like America’s Friendliest Hometown to me.

Mark Bilodeau
Auburn, Maine

 

