85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas

An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase.

A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”

Riggs also said that “there was a little bit of shoving going on but nothing more.”

The woman who reported the incident said she’d left the home and did not want “any further conflict” because she is already on probation. She said Riggs had been “bothering” her and threatened to call her probation officer. She said he hit her on the left cheek, tried to grab her arm and pushed her. Deputies observed bruising on the woman’s cheekbone.

Riggs was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.