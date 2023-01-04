Electric bicycles and entitlement

To the Editor:

Seventy percent of all bicycle sales here in The Villages are now electric or e-bikes. Riding these e-bikes at high speeds is dangerous, is totally unnecessary, competes in speed with golf carts, and comes across as a joy ride for bored Villagers. These e-bikes are great for those who are physically ailing with knee, back, neck, arthritis or rehabbing issues etc. However, when motorized riders and tandem riders who outwardly seem fit, healthy and active pass me riding my bicycle on the streets at 18-20+ mph, then bike riding becomes a farce.

Any steep hill, strong head wind or long distance is easily handled with the flick of a switch. It is sad when tandem riders have and then employ a motor on their bike, as 4 legs just are not good enough to ride with. Plugging in and getting juiced lacks integrity, prostitutes the ride by cheapening it, cheats the rider of physical fitness and is not environmentally sound.

Since there are e-bikes, then why not e-arrows that always hit the bullseye? How about e-bowling balls that always knock down 10 pins, or simply use Auto Tune to record and sell your shower singing voice so one does not need to take years of voice lessons? When all the challenges in life are solved by high tech expensive gadgets, the there is little purpose in overcoming any obstacle. Convenience then becomes king, with couples spending $5K+ on 2 e-bikes just to keep up with the big boys on club rides or individual rides. Pay to play indeed. Just listen to the money talk.

E-bikes come across as an entitled way to pamper normally fit individuals and couples who want an amusement park ride without using much effort. To me this is selling out. Please just get back to the basics and leave the zoom-zoom toys for children.

Drake Shepard

Village of Poinciana