Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania is a coward

To the Editor:

Today, “The Villages Daily Sun”, ran an article that indicated that Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania will leave office with strong ratings! This is nothing more than propaganda from the main stream media.

Tom Wolf is a coward and I will tell you why! When he ran for governor of Pennsylvania he knew that one of his duties was to sign death warrants when issued by legitimate court action. It was not his job to re-litigate the case once the Court and jury had ruled. In June of 2010 there was a quadruple murder in a little town called Northampton, Pennsylvania. The admitted murderer, Michael Ballard, insanely stabbed four innocent people to death, three from the same family, grandfather, father and daughter and the neighbor who came to their aid. The murder scene was the worst the District Attorney had ever seen in the county. Very similar to the quadruple murders recently in Idaho. The Idaho alleged murderer should only hope he was tried in PA under the reign of Tom Wolf because Tom Wolf refused to sign Michael Ballard’s death warrant. Even though Michael Ballard, confessed and did not resist the death sentence he had earned – Governor Wolf apparently believed that he might endure some pain while getting the lethal injection and therefore PA’s method of instituting the sentence was inhumane. Inhumane? Michael Ballard viscously murdered four people after having served, I believe 15 years, for a previous viscous murder where he stabbed a man to death and was released from prison early. He stabbed that victim about 50 times and the scene of the 2010 murders was very similar to what just happened in Idaho. If anyone, ever, deserved the death penalty it was Michael Ballard who killed five innocent human beings. Subsequently, Michael Ballard appealed his death sentence with the help of outside interests who convinced him he really did not want to die. He now serves a life sentence in a PA prison, not the best, but much better than the death sentence he deserved. Now there are two children with no parents, no grandparents and no great grandparents who must live out their lives knowing this animal lives. So, don’t believe what you read about Governor Tom Wolf. He represents the worst of the worst that Pennsylvania ever had. Oh, and don’t forget he and his Health Secretary, Rachel Levine sent all the elderly with COVID back to the nursing homes, with Governor Wolf’s approval, while Secretary Levine (now an Asst. Secretary of Health under Biden) put her mother in a hotel away from all the other nursing home residents. Don’t swallow the media hype about Governor Tom Wolf, he should be ashamed of himself and no one should be celebrating his tenure as Governor of Pennsylvania simply based on this one disaster. The father that was murdered was one of my lifetime friends, his father and his daughter all lived together in one house, three generations eliminated by one vicious repeat serial murderer but Tom Wolf saved his life – maybe he really is a hero? What do you think? My Two Cents

Robert Nyce

Village of El Cortez