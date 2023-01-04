Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking elderly mother to the ground

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly knocking his elderly mother to the ground.

Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, who lives with his mother at 428 Alma St., had attempted Monday afternoon to block his mother from leaving the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She wanted to step outside of the house to speak to a man who was going to help her paint and clean up a shed.

Graf, who weighs 200 pounds, struggled with his mother and she fell to ground. The man who had come over to assist with the work on the shed, attempted to help her up. She was “breathless and crying,” according to the arrest report.

When officers tried to speak to Graf, he was not cooperative.

“My mother is a lying bitch,” the Baltimore, Md. native told police.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.