Man from Honduras arrested after disturbance at Publix

A man from Honduras was arrested after a disturbance at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Christian Alejandro Escota Lopez, 25, of Summerfield, claimed five people armed with guns had been chasing him and tried to throw him into a lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande on Tuesday afternoon where he began to cause a disturbance. Store personnel asked him to leave, but he refused.

Escota Lopez, who only speaks Spanish, spoke to police via a Publix employee who served as a translator. Police explained multiple times that he had been asked to leave the store. He refused to do so.

He was taken into custody on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.