Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse

An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property.

The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down.

Lucky was covered in sweat and laying on her left side when animal services arrived at the home of 45-year-old Robert Miguel Vazquez and 40-year-old Kimberly Marie Vazquez at 10725 SE 131st Lane. The bony horse appeared to have been there for quite some time and had dug trenches with her feet while thrashing, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Lucky was in the open sunlight and in “visible distress.” There was no grass in the pasture, just dirt and manure.

An investigator found that the 19-year-old horse had not been provided suitable medical care or nourishment. The owners had not even bothered to hose her down after she’d been laying for hours in the sun.

The couple was arrested Tuesday on felony warrants charging them with inflicting serious pain on an animal. They were booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond each.