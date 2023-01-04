80.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Response to Stonecrester who didn’t buy in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Well just like the “outsiders” get upset for being judged where they live, I, too, am upset about being judged because I live in The Villages. Don’t assume everyone is snobby or feel the are privileged! There are more of us hardworking people that bought here. I chose to be in a nice area and bought my home for $350,000. If you want to live in a nice area anywhere in Florida that is what you have to pay. My husband and I have worked hard all our lives, we didn’t inherit money. So just because you don’t like being judged don’t Judge everyone who lives in The Villages. We don’t judge where people live and talk to everyone.

Diana Gizzi
Village of Monarch Grove

 

