Train your focus this year for only $29

With all the time spent in our uber-stimulating environments, you may have noticed certain things have started to dull a bit mentally. While that’s a normal reaction, you don’t have to just leave it at that. If you want to sharpen up a bit this year, we’ve got you covered with the NeuroNation brain-training app.

Your brain is relatively pliable and can be pushed slightly if it’s done the right way. Without spending a ton of money on treatments or classes, you can work on your mental focus at your own pace, thanks to NeuroNation’s current price drop to just $29 for a whole year (deal ends January 9). Practicing for just a few days with the app can sharpen your skills to where you’ll notice a difference.

NeuroNation is like fitness for your brain. To offer personalized programming, it starts off with a strengths and weaknesses assessment that then guides your path through the app. Over 30 cognitive exercises are available to strengthen your brain at any point in the day. You’ll work on concentration, reaction time, memory, logical thinking skills, and more—and you could see results with only 15 minutes per day of training.

With the backing of scientists at the Free University of Berlin and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research for the treatment of cognitive impairments, NeuroNation was designed to get results. Millions of users have seen success, which is evidenced by the app’s 4.6-star reviews on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Find out why Forbes noted NeuroNation brain training as one of the “three apps worth considering to keep your brain on track.” Until 11:59pm Pacific on January 9, you can sign up for a year of brain training for $29 as part of the Same You, New Focus sale.

