Bernice Zygowicz

Bernice M. (Morken) Zygowicz, 78, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away after a short illness on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Savannah Manor, Leesburg, Florida.

Born on December 19, 1944, in Maddock, North Dakota, she was the daughter of Emil Gerhard and Erna Marie (nee Kemmer) Morken. Her early life was spent in Maddock in the care of her devout mother and then her older siblings after both her parents’ untimely deaths. She graduated from Benson County Agricultural and Training School and attended nursing school for a short time after graduation from primary and secondary school. During her lifetime, she lived in Fergus Falls, MN; Burlington, WI; The Villages, FL; Fruitland Park, FL; and Summerfield, FL.

After a divorce, Bernice moved to Burlington, WI with the support of her older sister Lynn and her husband Adrian and worked several different jobs to care for her family including being employed by Northern Engineering Laboratories, Mount Carmel Medical and Rehabilitation Facility, and later in life transitioning to full-time nanny positions for two local families, the Seabert’s and Long’s. Her most significant job was and will always be as a homemaker and mother to her three boys. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church of Christ while in Burlington and then a member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages. Bernice was an avid bowler in her younger years, an enthusiastic gardener and baker, and even enjoyed golf for a short period after moving to Florida. She loved spending time her family; playing cribbage, canasta, and solitaire; along with devoutly reading the local newspaper completing all crossword puzzles, word finds, and consuming the lifestyle section.

Bernice is survived by her sons Steven Lider, Todd (Michelle) Lider, and Michael Lider; grandchildren, Amanda (Tom) Pipenberg, Joseph (Kelsie) Lider, Jacob (Taira) Lider, and Alexis (Aaron) Brooks; great grandchildren, Kenneth, Samantha, and Caleb Pipenberg, Hayden, and Maddi Lider, Maia Lider, and Aiden, Alijah, and Amari Brooks; sibling Jim Morken; brother-in-law Bob Mick; and sisters-in-law Clarice Morken and Eileen Morken; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Clinton, Ervin, Jerry, Donald and Christina Morken, Sylvia Camp, and Carolyn Mick; sister-in-law, Dolores Morken; brothers-in-law, James Camp and Adrian May; daughter-in-law Renee Lider; and granddaughter Casandra Lider.

The family would like to thank the staff of Chatham Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Savanah Manor, and Cornerstone Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will be held later date.