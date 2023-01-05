74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 5, 2023
type here...

Grandchildren in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to a recent Letter to the Editor about why so many people in The Villages hate to see grandchildren out and about, I would disagree with this statement. Like any place with a lot of people living there you always have a couple miserable folks that squawk the loudest. I think most people love to see grandchildren enjoying their time in The Villages. My granddaughter was recently here with us and people were smiling and saying hi to her. The Villages is not perfect, but it’s a great place to live!

Matt Arsenault
Village of DeSoto

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Developer of The Villages only cares about money

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the Developer of The Villages only cares about money.

Response to Stonecrester who didn’t buy in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a Stonecrester’s Letter to the Editor about not buying a home in The Villages.

Electric bicycles and entitlement

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his assessment of e-bikes and exploding popularity in The Villages.

Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania is a coward

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident warns readers not to believe the “propaganda” about the outgoing Pennsylvania governor.

Visitors and vacationers don’t know how to navigate roundabouts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident responds to a previous letter writer who made the point that visitors and vacationers make The Villages more fun.

Photos