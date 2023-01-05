Grandchildren in The Villages

To the Editor:

In response to a recent Letter to the Editor about why so many people in The Villages hate to see grandchildren out and about, I would disagree with this statement. Like any place with a lot of people living there you always have a couple miserable folks that squawk the loudest. I think most people love to see grandchildren enjoying their time in The Villages. My granddaughter was recently here with us and people were smiling and saying hi to her. The Villages is not perfect, but it’s a great place to live!

Matt Arsenault

Village of DeSoto