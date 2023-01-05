Oregon man arrested with drug paraphernalia during traffic stop in Lady Lake

An Oregon man was arrested with drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Lee Roy Cleveland Jr., 46, of Salem, Ore, was a passenger Tuesday afternoon in a dark red Jeep Cherokee traveling on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

There was a small piece of paper taped on the inside of the rear window, but it was hard to see due to the window’s tint as well as dirt and dust.

During a traffic stop, the driver claimed the paper was a “One Way Permit” issued in California. However, the officer discovered the permit was only valid for up to 100 miles from California.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. Cleveland was found to be in possession of a glass pipe which contained a burnt leafy green substance.

Cleveland was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.