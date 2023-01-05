72.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 5, 2023
Putting courses and croquet/lawn bowling facilities will be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The following putting courses and croquet/lawn bowling facilities will be closed for routine maintenance as follows:

  • Clifton Cove Putting Course: Every morning before 9 a.m. opening. For more information, call Ezell Recreation Center at (352) 674-1860.
  • Fenney Putting Course and Croquet/Lawn Bowling Facilities: First and third Wednesday of the month all day. For more information, call Fenney Recreation Center at (352) 674-8460.
  • First Responders Putting Course: Second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 7 a.m. to 2  p.m. For more information, call First Responders Recreation Center at (352) 674-1870.
  • First Responders Croquet/Lawn Bowling Facilities: First and third Wednesday of the month from 7 a.m. to noon. For more information, call First Responders Recreation Center at (352) 674-1870.
  • Rio Grande Croquet/Lawn Bowling Facilities: First and third Thursday of the month from 7 a.m. to noon. For more information, call  Chula Vista Recreation Center at (352) 753-0002.

