Putting courses and croquet/lawn bowling facilities will be closed for maintenance

The following putting courses and croquet/lawn bowling facilities will be closed for routine maintenance as follows:
- Clifton Cove Putting Course: Every morning before 9 a.m. opening. For more information, call Ezell Recreation Center at (352) 674-1860.
- Fenney Putting Course and Croquet/Lawn Bowling Facilities: First and third Wednesday of the month all day. For more information, call Fenney Recreation Center at (352) 674-8460.
- First Responders Putting Course: Second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call First Responders Recreation Center at (352) 674-1870.
- First Responders Croquet/Lawn Bowling Facilities: First and third Wednesday of the month from 7 a.m. to noon. For more information, call First Responders Recreation Center at (352) 674-1870.
- Rio Grande Croquet/Lawn Bowling Facilities: First and third Thursday of the month from 7 a.m. to noon. For more information, call Chula Vista Recreation Center at (352) 753-0002.