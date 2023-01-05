Text message ignites jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park

A text message ignited a jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park.

Angela Marie Derringer, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attacking her boyfriend at the home of his mother in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The man’s mother told police that Derringer attacked her son as he was coming into the home, where Derringer has also lived for the past 10 months during the couple’s on-again off-again relationship. The report noted that Derringer and the man have “several children together.”

The man said he had received a text from another woman, prompting Derringer to pull his shirt by the collar, causing his shirt to dig into his neck.

She was taken into custody and during booking at the Lake County Jail she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Derringer was arrested on charges of battery, possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. She is also charged with violating her probation on a charge of driving while license suspended. Due to the probation violation, she was booked without bond.