The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine

The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine.

The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan.

Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since 2019 and the chlorine tablet supply has decreased by 40 percent

“Due to these factors and the advantages of saltwater pools, District Property Management is recommending salt water conversion of all pools and spas,” said Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown.

Saltwater pools utilize salt chlorine generators to convert sodium chloride (salt) to chlorine in order to sanitize and disinfect the swimming pool water more naturally. The initial cost of the conversion would be limited to the purchase of salt generators for the pools. The cost of each salt generator is $1,300. Most of the Village and Neighborhood Recreation pools would require the purchase of two salt generators per pool; with sports pools requiring the purchase of four salt generators per

pool. There is no additional equipment needed, and the current pool filtration systems and pool heaters can be used with the saltwater pools.

“The District anticipates significant cost savings in future pool maintenance contracts through the reduction on heavy chlorine use. Additionally, the existing chlorine injection systems will remain in place as a backup to the salt chlorine generators if chlorine levels drop below minimum standards, therefore there is a dual-redundancy to maintain chlorine levels,” Brown said.

There are additional benefits of saltwater-based pools, Brown said. Specifically, there is less chlorine use, and there is no heavy chemical scent and chlorine content. Salt pools do not “taste” salty and the salinity levels are far less than sea water and it is gentler on the skin, with less irritation to the eyes, hair and swimsuits. The water has a softer, silkier feel compared to water treated with liquid chlorine. Overall, maintenance costs are reduced and it is much easier to maintain chemical balance. Likewise, there is a significant reduction in the need to purchase and store harmful chemicals, including chlorine.