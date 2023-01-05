Why not do some research?

To the Editor:

Instead of just arbitrarily, putting in speed humps, why don’t they do a study on the number of accidents, causing injuries. I’m sure most accidents causing injuries would not have been the case if the driver and passenger were wearing a seatbelts, seatbelts should be a requirement in all golf cart including rentals. Not everyone will use them but the consequences would be their decision. I’m sure that would reduce many of the injuries.

A statement was said people drive their golf cart like a car, THEY ARE A CAR maybe we should register them like a car. When they park badly they get a ticket. If they cause an accident and take off hopefully someone gets their ID number.

Back to speed humps. a speed hump at the entrance of a tunnel could potentially cause a rear end accident or a head-on collision when the driver tries to avoid the speed hump by going around it. However they are effective at the exit, you should stop anyway.

Cheryl Heath

Village of Tamarind Grove