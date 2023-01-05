Wildwood man arrested after caught wearing clothes he allegedly stole

A Wildwood man was arrested after he was caught wearing clothes he allegedly stole at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44.

Ernest Lee Bennett, 47, was found at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the upstairs laundry room at the travel center wearing a new pair of pants, shirt and hat he had taken from the lower-level retail center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The clothing was valued at $105.96.

TA Travel Center personnel pointed out that Bennett has been banned from the establishment since 2016, a fact that was confirmed by the deputy.

Bennett was arrested on charges of theft and trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.