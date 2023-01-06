Kristine Danielle Wilcox, 22, of Wildwood, Florida passed away December 22, 2022, at UF Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville, Florida.

Kristine was born in Ocala, Florida, a daughter of Tony Wilcox and Kathrine Jakob. She worked for Wawa in food service.

Kristine is survived by: Tony Wilcox of Holden, ME and Kathrine Jakob of Ocala, FL, the sister of Noah Wilcox of Summerfield, FL, Angelina Marie Wilcox and Elizabeth Wilcox both of Belleview, FL. She is also survived by grandparents: Nancy Higgins, Kathy and Philip Wilcox, Sr., and Loretta Midcap. She was the niece of: Angela Wilcox, Christina Hunter, Sarah Collins, Andrew Jakob and Philip Wilcox, Jr.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. A Celebrant Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. The Celebrant Service will be webcast beginning at 10:50 AM, the link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6142809602.