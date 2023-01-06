59.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 6, 2023
type here...

Kristine Danielle Wilcox

By Staff Report

Kristine Danielle WilcoxKristine Danielle Wilcox, 22, of Wildwood, Florida passed away December 22, 2022, at UF Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville, Florida.

Kristine was born in Ocala, Florida, a daughter of Tony Wilcox and Kathrine Jakob. She worked for Wawa in food service.

Kristine is survived by: Tony Wilcox of Holden, ME and Kathrine Jakob of Ocala, FL, the sister of Noah Wilcox of Summerfield, FL, Angelina Marie Wilcox and Elizabeth Wilcox both of Belleview, FL. She is also survived by grandparents: Nancy Higgins, Kathy and Philip Wilcox, Sr., and Loretta Midcap. She was the niece of: Angela Wilcox, Christina Hunter, Sarah Collins, Andrew Jakob and Philip Wilcox, Jr.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. A Celebrant Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. The Celebrant Service will be webcast beginning at 10:50 AM, the link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6142809602.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why not do some research?

A Villager writes that some research ought to be done before speed humps are installed. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Grandchildren in The Villages

A Village of DeSoto resident disagrees with a previous Letter to the Editor and contends that grandchildren are welcome in The Villages by the vast majority of residents.

The Developer of The Villages only cares about money

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the Developer of The Villages only cares about money.

Response to Stonecrester who didn’t buy in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a Stonecrester’s Letter to the Editor about not buying a home in The Villages.

Electric bicycles and entitlement

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his assessment of e-bikes and exploding popularity in The Villages.

Photos