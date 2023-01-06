Medical technician arrested after spotted tailgating another vehicle

A medical technician was arrested after she was spotted tailgating another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Shelby Elizabeth Forbes, 21, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota sedan at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when she was tailgating another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When an officer checked Forbes’ driving history, he discovered her license has been revoked for 60 months. She was convicted of driving while license suspended in 2021 and twice in 2022.

She was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.