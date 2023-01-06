Michael Labanz, 63 years of age, of The Villages, Florida, passed on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Michael was born December 29, 1958, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Conrad and Annetta Labanz. Michael was one of four children.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Judy of forty-five years, his two daughters, Jennifer (Don Yeats), and Janet (Firari), his brothers Charles and Joseph, his sister Patricia (Schmidt), granddaughters Faith Firari and Carley Yeats, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Michael married the love of his life, Judy (Upchurch) in 1977 and 2 children were born from this union.

Michael was a people person; he never met a stranger. Michael was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Michael had a strong passion for life, enjoyed motorcycle trips with his wife Judy, loved golf, music and searching for the next adventure to take.

Michael, known by many as The Godfather of HVAC, was a highly skilled HVAC technician and technical trainer for 40+ years and carried multiple certifications. Michael played a crucial role in the development of HVAC training programs for some of the largest home services companies in the United States. Michael personally trained and mentored hundreds of technicians, leaving a lasting impact on their lives and their families. Later in his career, he founded Good Guys Air Conditioning and Heating in The Villages, Florida, which continues to flourish under his legacy of ensuring that homeowners in difficult situations are able to afford necessary repairs.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents Conrad and Annetta (Williar) Labanz.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The EGIA Foundation at www.egiafoundation.org to help encourage more students to pursue HVAC careers by providing pathway plans and scholarship opportunities.