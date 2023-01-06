Patricia Ann Quinn, born November 28, 1936, passed away peacefully on Friday December 30, 2022. Pat, also known as Patsy, was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, William James Quinn (1999); her daughter, Margaret Ann Quinn (1964); her parents Vincent An Meloy (1964) and Angeline A. Meloy (Fox) (1990); her in laws Christopher James (1964), Mary Ellen Quinn (1981) and Patricia Riley (2018) and her husband Wilson Riley (unknown DOD); her siblings Jean Aberdeen (2018) and husband Donald Aberdeen, Ilene Retzlaff (2020) and husband Arthur Retzlaff, Dennis Meloy (2006), Kenneth Meloy (2014).

Pat loved and is survived by 7 children: Colleen Peters (Doug) of The Villages FL, Michael Quinn (Jeanette) of Whiteford MD, Christopher Quinn ( Debbie Meyers, deceased) of Baltimore MD, Kathleen DeBlasio (Steve) of Hanover MD, Ellen Quinn-Hamlin (Pat) of Friendsville MD, Brian Quinn (Lori) of Glen Burnie MD, Bridget Quinn of Friendsville MD; seven grandchildren: Stephanie Magaha (Sean) of Baltimore MD, Michael Eder (Jennifer) of Laurel, MD, Justin Quinn (Elizabeth) of Whiteford, MD, Vincent DeBlasio of Nashville, TN, Taylor Quinn of Ellicott City, MD, Brianna Quinn of Evansville, IN, Christopher Belsito of Friendsville, MD; three great grandchildren: James Quinn, Jackson Magaha and Michael Ryan Eder; two sisters: Mary Ann Wheeler (Kenneth deceased) of Wilmington, NC, Kay Hoth (Ronald deceased) of Advance NC; 2 sisters in law: Pat Meloy of Sebring FL and Sharon Meloy of Pewaukee, WI; special relatives: Cindy, Craig Logan and Ethan Hall, Brian Peters Melissa, Shayla and Jayden Hamlin, Melony Howard, Shannon Meyers, Roxanne Wiley, and Lee Green. Pat is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Patricia Quinn was born in Milwaukee, WI and married in 1957. She began raising her family in Cedarburg, WI, subsequently relocating family to Wilmington, DE then Bel Air, MD. In addition to raising her 7 children and caring for grandchildren, Pat was a very successful real estate agent/broker in Harford County MD. She derived pleasure from everything she pursued including gardening, sewing, her kitty cat companions, making and selling crafts, reading books poolside or at the beach and attending many activities in her communities and with the parish communities of St. Sebastian, St Francis Borgia, St John the Beloved and St. Margaret Catholic Churches.

In 2015 Pat moved to The Villages Fl. where she happily maintained a “Living the Dream” life meeting new friends, participating in many activities like bunco, bridge, and shuffleboard. In July 2019 Pat moved to Mission Oaks Assisted Living in Oxford, FL where she was compassionately cared for until her passing.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, 11:00 AM at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 5323 E County Road 462, Wildwood FL 34785.

Pat’s family will escort her remains to her final resting place in St Francis Cemetery in Cedarburg WI. Her family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation cshospice.org/foundation/giving 888-411-5472.