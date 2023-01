To the Editor:

We were at the Lake Sumter square on Tuesday night. A large creepy bus was driving around the square, selling Trump paraphernalia. Also, huge trucks were parked around the the square with flags all over them. It was very surreal. Is this what The Villages is turning into? Are we being invaded by the Proud Boys? Is this something that the average person living in The Villages going to have to contend with?

Barbara Ash

Village of Silver Lake