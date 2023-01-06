67.2 F
The Villages
Friday, January 6, 2023
Serial shoplifter arrested at Publix in The Villages

By Staff Report
Laura Gillette

A resident of The Villages with previous shoplifting convictions was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a Publix grocery store.

Laura Gillette, 53, who lives at 609 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, entered the store at La Plaza Grande at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and removed several prepaid bags from a customer’s cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The New York native walked down the aisles and loaded $171 worth of merchandise into the bags.

Gillette stopped in the ladies room before she paid for $15 worth of items and left the store.

She was apprehended after she left without paying for the other items. A check of her criminal history revealed three previous convictions for retail theft, including a 2015 arrest after she attempted to steal Susan G. Komen pink-themed clothing at Walmart in Leesburg.

She was arrested on a felony charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Letters to the Editor

