Suspected shoplifter nabbed with cart full of unpaid merchandise at Target

A suspected shoplifter was nabbed with a cart full of unpaid merchandise at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza.

Officers responded to the store at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a loss prevention officer reported that 45-year-old La’Chaun Seymaar Faulk of Alachua had taken items from the store without paying for them, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

They found Faulk behind the wheel of a black Chevy Tahoe in the fire lane of the store. He had been confronted by store personnel and asked for a receipt for the merchandise, but he claimed his “sister” had it.

Faulk had been captured on surveillance using a special tool to remove security wire from two scooters before placing them into his shopping cart. A comforter, a drone and Cat and Jack children’s shorts were also found in the cart at the time of his apprehension. The items had a total value of $570.97.

He was arrested on charges of theft and possession of an anti-shoplifting device. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.