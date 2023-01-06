The Villages Priority membership up 60 percent

To the Editor:

I understand inflation has hit everyone this year, but the cost of The Villages Priority membership has gone up 60 percent.

Last year for $740 you got the championship priority, the country club pool membership, and the executive trail fee. As of Jan 1, the championship priority is now $777, the country club pool membership is $210, and the trail fees are now $132 for a total $1,119, an increase of 60 percent over last year.

Now maybe I was not thinking straight but I thought the championship priority should have gone down the $90 that The Villages was paying to the CDD’s for the trail fee. Instead they raised just the golf priority to $777. I understand the logic of splitting the three priorities into separate fees so each person only has to subscribe to what interests them, but raising the cost 60 percent is just greed.

Mark Bovelsky

Village of Gilchrist